AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who died in a fire during a Rath Yatra at Unakoti district of Tripura.

Meanwhile, Rs 50 thousand will be handed over yo those, who sustained injuries in the fire incident.

Seven people, including a six-year old child, died after a chariot, which was being pulled by devotees as part of the celebrations, caught fire.

On the other hand, at least 16 others, including two children, sustained injuries in the incident.

“Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the mishap in Tripura,” PM Modi said.

He also condoled the death of people in the unfortunate incident.

“The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi said.

The chariot caught fire after it came in contact with a high-tension wire resulting in an explosion.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said: “In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives and some other people sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat.”

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the state government stands by the side of the affected families,” he added.

TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma also condoled the death of the six devotees.

“Hearing about a terrible incident in Kumarghat during the Rath Yatra, my prayers and condolences to all those who have been affected. I have immediately asked all my local MLAs and MDC to extend all help possible ,” said TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma.