AGARTALA: The Tripura state election commission (SEC) has started the process of electoral roll revision and prepare a final electoral roll ahead of the village committees (VCs) elections in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas.

The village committees elections in TTAADC areas in Tripura is touted to be of immense significance as the state is likely to go to assembly polls in the early months of 2023.

The village committee elections in TTAADC areas of Tripura were, earlier, scheduled to be held by March 3 last year.

But, the elections could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country, including Tripura.

The TTAADC areas in Tripura comprises of 587 Village Committees.

Notably, the Tripura high court, in July, had asked the Tripura state election commission to complete the process of elections to the village committees in the TTAADC areas by the first week of November.

The draft publication of the electoral rolls will be published on September 16.