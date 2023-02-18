Agartala: A total of 16 incidents of post-poll violence were reported in Tripura during the last three days, officials said.

According to reports, over 10 workers or supporters of the ruling BJP were injured while the Left Front-Congress alliance said several of their workers also sustained injuries.

TIPRA Motha candidate from Bishalgarh constituency Md. Shah Alam Miah’s vehicle was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters at Agartala on Saturday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly injured in the attack.

According to police, 21 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in post-poll violence in the poll-bound state.

BJP and the Opposition Congress, Left and TIPRA Motha said their supporters had been attacked in parts of Agartala, Majlishpur, Bishalgarh, Belonia, Udaipur and some other places.

Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Kiran Gitte said political parties have demanded re-poll in two Assembly Constituencies including in Golaghati under West District and in Matabari Assembly Constituency under Gomati district.

“We have forwarded the demand before the Observers. The observers have reviewed the situation, and checked CCTV footage but didn’t find anything for which a re-poll is necessary. So the observer didn’t recommend re-poll in these assembly constituencies,” he told reporters.

On the post-poll violence, Gitte said no violence was reported from Dhalai, North and in South Tripura.

“While one incident of post-poll violence was reported from the Khowai district on Friday, two incidents were reported from the Gomati district. Similarly, Unakoti and West Districts reported two incidents each. The highest number of incidents took place in Sepahijala district where 9 incidents of post-poll violence took place including in Sonamura, Boxanagar, Dhanpur, Nalchar and in Bishalgarh,” said Gitte.

He said 16 FIRs were registered and 21 persons were arrested while notices were served to 200 persons.