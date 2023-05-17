Agartala: Tripura’s Queen Pineapple will be exhibited in New Delhi on Thursday in a bid to attract more buyers from the national market.

The Queen variety of pineapple is a unique and exclusive horticulture produce grown in Tripura. It is the only Geographical Indication (GI) tagged product from the state.

The pineapple is known for its sweet taste and unique texture. It is grown in commercial-scale plantations across the state.

Also Read: Assam | Angkita Dutta harrasment case: Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to IYC chief Srinivas BV

The exhibition is being organized by the Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

The main objective of the exhibition is to promote the Queen pineapple and attract more buyers from the national market.

The exhibition will be held at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from May 18 to May 22.

The minister said that the exhibition will provide an opportunity for the farmers of Tripura to showcase their products and interact with buyers from across the country.

Also Read: IT department conducts searches in West Bengal and Assam

He said that the exhibition will also help in increasing the demand for the Queen pineapple in the national market.

The minister also said that the state government is committed to promoting the agriculture sector and providing a better livelihood to the farmers.

He said that the government is providing various incentives to the farmers to increase production and productivity.

The minister said that the government is also working to improve the infrastructure in the agriculture sector.

He said that the government is committed to making Tripura a leading producer of agricultural products in the country.