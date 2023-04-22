AGARTALA: The Tripura government is planning to open a pineapple auction centre in New Delhi.

This was informed by Tripura agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“There are plans to open a pineapple auction centre in New Delhi,” The Tripura minister said.

He said that this decision was taken after growing demand for Tripura-produce pineapples in international markets.

“There is a huge demand for pineapples from Tripura in the Middle East countries and Europe,” Ratan Lal Nath said.

It may be mentioned here that the Tripura government, in the past few years, have taken numerous steps to promote pineapple production in the state and sale in India and abroad.

Notably, the National Horticulture Board (NHB) has initiated several measures to make Tripura’s Sepahijala district a major hub for round-the-year production of the queen variety of pineapple.

Tonnes of queen pineapple, which has been officially declared as Tripura’s state fruit, gets exported to Dubai, Doha and other parts of the world every year.