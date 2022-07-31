AGARTALA: The Pushpabanta Palace in Tripura will be developed as a museum.

The iconic Pushpabanta Palace in Tripura was built by erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura – Birendra Kishore Manikya.

It will now be developed as a national-level museum and a cultural centre.

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, in 1926, during his one of the several visits to Tripura, had stayed at the Pushpabanta Palace.

Rabindranath Tagore, reportedly had close ties with the royal family of Tripura.

Moreover, Tagore’s 80th birthday was celebrated in Agartala by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya during a programme in May 1941, experts were stated as saying by PTI.

Documents related to Tagore’s visit to the Pushpabanta Palace, and excerpts of his work will be displayed at the proposed museum.

After the princely state merged with the Indian union in 1949, the 4.31-acre palace was converted into the chief commissioner’s bungalow and then the Raj Bhavan till 2018.

The Raj Bhavan was finally shifted to a new building in 2018.

Rs 40.13 crore has been sanctioned to develop the heritage structure as Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre.