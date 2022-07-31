AGARTALA: The police in Tripura have arrested a youth for allegedly raping his nine-year-old cousin.

The incident has been reported from Jubarajnagar in North Tripura district.

The 22-year-old youth was arrested from Patharkandi in Karimganj district of Assam.

The youth, identified as Roushan Ali, was arrested on Saturday.

On Sunday, a local court sent the arrested youth to a three-day police custody.

The arrested youth – Roushan Ali – is also a resident of Jubarajnagar area in North Tripura district.

On July 28, Ali had visited his aunt’s place, from where he took his minor cousin to a secluded place and allegedly raped her.

The minor girl then, somehow, reached her home.

On becoming suspicious after seeing her condition, the family members of the girl enquired her, upon which they came to know about the incident.

The girl was then taken a local hospital for a medical examination.

Later, an FIR was lodged in regards to the incident at the Dharmanagar police station.

Meanwhile, a case under sections 376AB (raping a girl under twelve years) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.