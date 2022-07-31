AGARTALA: Along with the rest of the country, electoral rolls of over 27.35 lakh voters in Tripura would be linked with the 12-digit Aadhaar number by September.

The Aadhaar-Voter ID linking process in Tripura would begin on Monday (August 1).

The Aadhaar-Voter ID linking process will be carried out to ensure the ‘cleaning’ of the voters list.

The development was confirmed by Tripura chief electoral officer (CEO) – Kiran Gitte in Agartala on Sunday.

He said that the election commission of India (ECI) has decided to link Aadhaar with Voter ID as part of electoral reforms and bring transparency in the voting process.

The process of Aadhaar and Voter ID linking would start on August 1 and continue till Sept 30.

“As per the directions of the Supreme Court and amendment passed by the Parliament, voter identity cards will be linked with Aadhaar,” the Tripura CEO said.

Gitter added: “Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been advised to visit each and every house for collecting the information.”

Notably, Tripura has a total of 27,35,546 voters, of which 13,81,693 are male, 13,53,818 are females and 35 third-genders.

The project to link Aadhaar with electoral data was started by the Election Commission as part of the electoral reforms process.

The idea was to stop multiple entries in electoral rolls and make them error-free.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill allows electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters “for the purpose of establishing identity”.

The government has contended that it is meant to remove fake voters by stopping people from registering their names on the electoral rolls in multiple states.