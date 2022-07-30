AGARTALA: The Tripura government is planning to provide electricity to every household in the state, even in the remotest part.

The Tripura government is mulling to initiate a measure to provide electricity to at least 80 remote villages in Tripura with the means of solar power.

This was informed by deputy chief minister of Tripura – Jishnu Dev Varma, who also holds the power portfolio in the state.

The Tripura deputy chief minister claimed that the state government over the last four and half years has modernized the power distribution system without levying any tariff burden on the consumers.

Also read: Tripura CM Manik Saha launches Tripureswari premium tea brand

Moreover, to enhance the power generation infrastructure and harness the potential, the Tripura government has set up a separate company, the deputy CM said.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has built over 50 power substations in one and a half years, which has reduced the transmission loss and ensured quality power supply to the end users.

However, since 62 percent of the state is under forest cover, it has become difficult to provide electricity to the interior locations of the state and hence, a plan has been drawn to explore nonconventional sources of power to light up those habitations, the deputy CM said.