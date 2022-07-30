AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, launched the state-produced Tripureswari premium tea brand.

This premium tea brand will cater to the demand of local market.

The new tea brand in Tripura was launched by chief minister Manik Saha in a simple ceremony at the state’s civil secretariat.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that his government has undertaken an initiative to export tea to Bangladesh and set up a tea auction centre for the state.

Tea is one of the oldest industries of Tripura which began its journey in 1916 but made its presence in the market only after BJP led government came to power in 2018, said Manik Saha.

“The Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) was supplying the Tripureswari premium tea brand only through ration shops under a public distribution system across the state. The quality of Tripureswari tea has mesmerized the tea lovers, who now have insisted the corporation introduce a premium brand for the retail market,” CM Saha said.

With the production of 10 lakh kg of processed tea, Tripura is the fifth biggest tea producing state in India.

As many as 54 tea estates including 39 privates have been producing over eight million kg tea leaf annually.

“Now, people of the state would get the taste of their own products at an affordable price,” Saha said.