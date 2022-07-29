AGARTALA: Thousands of people who were evicted, terrified and forced to abandon their properties due to the decade-long insurgency in Tripura on Thursday threatened to launch a movement for an indefinite period if their demands are not fulfilled.

Leader of the Sepahijala and West Tripura Displaced Development Coordination Committee Sajal Podder said, “We 6,500 families of West Tripura and Sepahijala districts have been fighting for our rights since the last 22 years. Parties in power changed but the scale of apathy towards us remained the same”.

Slamming the government, Podder said, “Those who tortured and killed people received financial benefits as per the provisions of the peace accord. And, they are well settled now. On the other hand, we are being deprived of what we really deserve”.

According to Podder, there are three major demands consisting of Rs 5 lakh financial assistance, proper rehabilitation and recognition as displaced people.

They also referred to the Bru resettlement pact.