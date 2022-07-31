Kolkata: The three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand who were found with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal’s Howrah were suspended on Sunday.

As per the police the money found in the MLAs’ car amounted to around Rs 48 to 50 lakh. However, the exact amount was not disclosed by the police.

The general secretary and party in charge of Jharkhand Congress, Avinash Pandey announced that the three MLAs were suspended from the party with immediate effect.

Earlier, Jharkhand Congress Chief, Rajesh Thakur claimed the recovery to be a conspiracy to destabilize the JMM-led coalition government.

While alleging a conspiracy, Thakur referred to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra.

It may be mentioned that on Saturday, three MLAs from Jharkhand belonging to the Congress were apprehended in West Bengal’s Howrah with a huge amount of cash.

The legislators include Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara; Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri; and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira.

The amount recovered is yet to be officially disclosed but an investigation is still on.

Thakur reportedly said that just like Assam became a focal point to destabilize a government, there are similar attempts elsewhere.

He said that the Maharashtra scenario is a sign and indication that a conspiracy is on to “destabilize the Jharkhand government as well”.

He further said that the incident of cash being recovered from three MLAs was saddening and a report will be submitted to the Congress high command.