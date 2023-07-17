Agartala: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Royal Scion of Tripura and former Chairman of TIPRA Motha on Monday warned of an unprecedented “peaceful agitation” in Tripura if their demands were not immediately addressed.

Speaking at a press conference, Pradyot said that the party’s core ideological demand for the creation of Greater Tipraland was non-negotiable.

While talks with the Government of India had taken place, Pradyot asserted that TIPRA would not back down from their stance.

Another resolution passed during the plenary session was related to the allocation of the budget for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the current fiscal year.

With the current allocation at 2%, TIPRA expressed their intention to exert pressure on the state government for what they perceived as deprivation. Corruption was also highlighted as a crucial issue that the party was actively combating.

Pradyot announced plans to restructure the party, starting from the grassroots level. He pledged to establish a Tipra Motha party office in every district, personally bearing the associated costs.

Regarding potential alliances, Pradyot stated that if the BJP did not wish to align with Tipra Motha, there were other parties available, and all options were open.

Pradyot concluded by warning that if their demands were not met, a massive peaceful agitation, unlike anything witnessed in Tripura before, would be launched.

He mentioned that preparations were already underway, but the announcement would be made at a later time to ensure the necessary permissions were obtained.