AGARTALA: Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma will step down as the chairman of the TIPRA party after his two-year term in the post ends.

This was confirmed by TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma on Sunday (July 16).

“As my 2-year term as the chairman of the TIPRA Motha Party comes to an end, I am no longer seeking reappointment,” Pradyot Debbarma informed.

He said that the TIPRA has effected amendments to the party’s constitution according to which, “the president shall be the supreme steering post in the party”.

“Hon’ble BK Hrangkhawl will continue to lead the party as the president of TIPRA Motha,” said Debbarma.

The Tripura royal scion further said that he “will now be serving the party as a party member and a warrior”.

“I thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to serve the party and the community,” Pradyot Debbarma said.

“I don’t believe in family politics; hence, no member of my family will be taking any post in the organisation,” said Debbarma.