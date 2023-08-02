Agartala: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, former chairman of Tipra Motha, has raised concerns about a “conspiracy” aimed at obstructing talks between Tipra Motha, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and the Government of India for the welfare and betterment of the indigenous communities in Tripura.

In a voice message, Pradyot appealed to the indigenous people of Tripura to maintain patience, as discussions with the Government of India are in their final stages. He hinted at significant developments for the Tiprasa community within the next two months.

“Our meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi allowed us to present our demand for Greater Tipraland. Now, we await Delhi’s response to our aspirations. However, certain elements are attempting to prevent fruitful discussions with the government for their own political gains. Our primary focus is to assert our rights,” Pradyot asserted.

He further expressed his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the Tiprasa people, emphasizing that this endeavour should not be clouded by political agendas.

Pradyot stressed the importance of unity among the Tiprasa community and urged them to rise above political differences and rally behind the common goal of demanding Greater Tipraland or Tipraland. He believes that such united efforts will compel the central government to take their demands seriously.

At the same time, Pradyot warned against internal conflicts and frequent party-switching for personal gain, fearing that such actions could jeopardize the community’s rightful benefits. He urged individuals not to let their emotions be exploited to hinder progress.

“The ongoing discussions with the Government of India are nearing completion, and the next two months may yield significant progress for the Tiprasa community. At this crucial juncture, let us put aside politics and come together as one voice to claim what rightfully belongs to us,” Pradyot added.

His call for unity comes as the indigenous people of Tripura eagerly await the outcome of their negotiations with the central government regarding the Greater Tipraland issue.