Agartala: Former chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma will meet interlocutor AK Misha to discuss their ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand on Thursday.

Pradyot said that TIPRA Motha leaders are in Delhi to hold a meeting on their demand of a constitutional solution for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

“We are in Delhi and we will hold a meeting with Union Home Minister’s officials and interlocutor AK Mishra to discuss our core demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’. The Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) is also holding a meeting with him”, said Pradyot.

Later, on Twitter, Pradyot wrote, “5 Months of trolling, abuse, insults end today as we “officially ” meet the HM officials along with other organisations today.”

He added, “I pray that the almighty give some enlightenment to those who made fun of me in the last few months. Those who called me a liar stand exposed and my commitment for a constitutional solution holds true. I have suffered immensely but my love for our people remains and so does my commitment.”