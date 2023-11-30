Agartala: In a determined effort to combat the surge in drug-related activities, the Tripura Police have intensified their operations against drug peddlers, achieving significant success in the Sepahijala district throughout 2023.

Superintendent of Police for Sepahijala District, Bogati Jagadeeswar Reddy in a press conference reported a noteworthy increase in the number of arrests, with registered cases rising from 596 in 2022 to 630 by November 2023.

Emphasizing the administration’s robust stance against drug dealers, SP Reddy highlighted a nearly 15 per cent surge in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases, escalating from 100 in 2022 to 114 by November 2023.

He further detailed the outcomes of anti-narcotics operations, citing a substantial increase in seizures. In 2022, approximately 69,000 units of drugs, primarily cough syrup, were confiscated. However, in 2023, law enforcement seized a staggering 1.12 lakh banned cough syrup bottles, amounting to an estimated value of 8 crores.

The illicit trade of Yaba tablets also witnessed a significant uptick, rising from 1 lakh 33 thousand in 2022 to about 2 lakh 13 thousand in 2023.

Simultaneously, the authorities are actively engaged in a campaign to eradicate ganja plantations across the district. This year, akin to the previous one, approximately 15 thousand kilograms of cannabis were seized.

Additionally, law enforcement efforts led to the destruction of 13 lakh ganja plantations by November 2023.

The seizure of brown sugar, another illicit substance, experienced an increase from 157 grams in 2022 to 227 grams in the current year, signalling intensified efforts in curbing the drug trade in Sepahijala.