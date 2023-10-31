Tripura Police to launch special drive against road accidents

Agartala: The Tripura Police is launching a special drive from today against the Road Traffic Accident across the state.

In a press release, Tripura Police said that considering the increasing number of Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) Tripura Police has launched a special drive from today onwards to prevent RTA.

“The drive will continue for the next few days in coordination with other stakeholders like the Transport Department, BSF, Customs etc. During the special drive, focus will be given to traffic enforcement especially helmetless driving, overspeeding, drunken driving, illegal parking, overloading and other traffic violations to prevent death and injuries caused due to Road Traffic Accident (RTA).”

“Tripura Police would like to request all citizens of Tripura to drive safely, follow traffic rules, use helmets, avoid drinking & driving and start using reflective tapes”, said the police.

Police also urged all stakeholders to join hands together for the cause of minimizing RTAS by obeying Traffic Rules and taking precautions.