Agartala: The Tripura Police on Saturday seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 4.50 crore and arrested one person from Bagbasa in the North district of the state.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers from Bagbasa police station conducted a raid on a 12-wheeler lorry registered as NL01L7106, which was ostensibly carrying cement.

During the search, the police found a concealed compartment within the truck, inside which they recovered 90,000 Yaba tablets.

The driver of the lorry, Debabrata Dey, was arrested and is currently being interrogated. He hails from Udaipur in the Gomati district of the state.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Dey.

Superintendent of Police for the North District, Bhanupada Chakraborty, said that the estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 4.50 crore.

He added that the police are investigating the source of the drugs and the intended destination.

This is one of the biggest seizures of Yaba tablets in Tripura in recent times. The drug is a methamphetamine-based stimulant that is highly addictive and has harmful side effects. It is also known to be used by criminals and terrorists.

The Tripura Police have been cracking down on drug trafficking in the state in recent months. In May this year, the police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore and arrested three persons from the Assam-Agartala national highway under Churaibari police station in the northern district.

The police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about drug trafficking and abuse.