Guwahati: India has shared a warning with Pakistan about potential cross-border flooding in the wake of heavy rains in the Jammu and Kashmir region, an Indian government source told the media on Monday.

The alert was issued on humanitarian grounds and not under the Indus Waters Treaty, the source added.

The warning was communicated by India’s High Commission in Islamabad on Sunday. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The source, who declined to be named, said they were not authorised to speak to the media.

India had put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in April following a deadly terror attack on Hindu tourists in Kashmir. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours escalated in May, marking the worst military clash in decades.

Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, India and Pakistan share six rivers, with three flowing west to Pakistan and three flowing east to India.

Pakistan has previously expressed concern that India could restrict its water supply, which is critical for agriculture and hydro-power. Recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir have killed at least 60 people this month.