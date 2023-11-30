Guwahati: A police officer along with a journalist was arrested after a huge sum of money was seized from their possession linked to alleged hawala transactions in Guwahati, Assam.

The journalist has been identified as Toufique Uddin Ahmed and the cop as Mubarak Ali, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bharalu Police Station.

As per reports, Rs 25 lakhs in cash was seized from the accused after raids were conducted by the police based on an ongoing investigation.

According to sources, Toufique Uddin Ahmed was arrested by the Crime Branch from Guwahati’s Garigaon locality in the morning hours on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Guwahati Police had nabbed two individuals and seized over Rs 1,69,70,000 from their possession after conducting search operations in the Athgaon area.

The seized money was suspected to be part of alleged hawala transactions that the duo had been carrying out.

The police are further investigating the case in connection with the hawala racket in Guwahati.