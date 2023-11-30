GUWAHATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2014 cash-for-job scam in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will file the complete chargesheet within four months, Assam Police Director General GP Singh said.

“The Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been working smoothly since it was formed to the probe scam. As of now, many additional forensic reports are required in the investigation process,” Singh said on the sideline of a homecoming function of four ULFA-I leaders at Assam Police headquarters here on Wednesday.

“The police will file the charge sheet within the next three to four months and hence, the investigation team is trying to gather proper information on the scam,” Singh said.

“We will not spare anybody against whom prosecutable evidence is found,” Singh also said.

“Based on the recommendations of Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, we have advanced the investigation process. The chief minister also reviewed the case thrice,” the DGP said.

Till now 72 people have been arrested in connection with the case, he said.

“There is a need for forensic tests in some matters. I, special DGP, and ADG CID are supervising the case of the SIT. Additional forensic report is needed against some questionable officers. Their statements and handwriting samples will also be needed. It will take some time,” the DGP also said.

“The investigation is in a positive direction. Within 3 to four months we will file the final report in the court,” he said.

“Till now we have not registered any new case. But we will register fresh cases if we notice any different criminal activities,” he added.

The SIT has recently arrested two APS officers and grilled two ACS officers in connection with the scam. The names of all 34 civil servants were mentioned in the inquiry report of the Justice (retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.