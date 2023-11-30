Guwahati: The police in Karimganj, Assam seized at least 40 thousand bottles of contraband cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.18 crore.

As per sources, the police made the seizure near the Assam-Tripura border based on a specific input.

The police intercepted a truck based on the input.

On checking the truck bearing registration number AS-11BC-6863 at the Churaibari police watch post, the police recovered 240 cartons of cough syrup containing 40,000 bottles.

The estimated value of the seized cough syrup botters was found to be Rs 2.18 crore in the international market.

The occupants of the truck were immediately detained by the police for further legal proceedings.

The truck was on its way to Tripura from Guwahati, a report stated.

The exact source of the consignment is being traced by the police.