Agartala: The Tripura Police has rescued 1,560 women and minors, including 208 minors, and arrested 120 people in connection with missing persons cases in the last three years.

According to a report submitted to the state assembly, a total of 208 minors and 1,609 women have gone missing in Tripura from November 1, 2021 to May 31, 2023. Of these, 1,560 have been rescued and 120 accused have been arrested.

The report also said that there have been 12 cases of child marriage reported in Tripura in the last three years. In eight of these cases, the accused have been arrested and charge sheets have been filed.

The police have urged people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. They have also asked parents to keep a close eye on their children and to ensure that they are not being forced into marriage.