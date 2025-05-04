Tripura police freezes over 16,000 bank accounts linked to online fraud

Agartala: In a major crackdown on cybercrime, Tripura Police’s cyber cell has frozen over 16,000 bank accounts linked to online frauds over the past year, officials said on Friday.

The total amount siphoned off through these cyber scams is estimated at more than Rs 26 crore.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Criminals have been targeting victims through platforms like social media and messaging apps, luring them with fake job offers, fraudulent loan schemes, or lottery scams. In many cases, scammers posed as bank officials to deceive elderly individuals.

“Online blackmailing has also seen a surge. Offenders often prey on lonely individuals using video chats and manipulated recordings to extort money,” said a police source.

Between April 2024 and April 2025, 4,283 complaints were lodged via the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Police recovered Rs 25.77 lakh and froze accounts containing Rs 3.38 crore.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Plans are underway to launch a specialised cybercrime police station in Agartala, equipped with trained personnel and modern tools to handle such cases more effectively.