AGARTALA: The Crime Branch unit of Tripura Police produced 12 accused arrested from Jharkhand before Belonia district Court and subsequently awarded two-day police remand in connection with a year-old online fraud case registered with Santirbazar Police Station.

All the accused persons were brought in transit remand from Deogarh jail.

“All the accused persons were in jail in Deogarh already. After investigation, it is found that the same racket is involved in the case reported in Santirbazar ”, said police sources.

According to the available information, on November 1, 2020, Army officer Naresh Biswas lodged an FIR with the Santirbazar Police Station.

In the FIR, the army man posted in Kashmir said he booked a ticket of Indigo Airlines through a travel website called “Udchalo” to return home.

Due to Covid 19, his ticket was cancelled and when he was looking out for refund options through customer care he fell for a parody website designed by the hackers.

He was asked to download a mobile application and followed the registration steps that sought private bank details and as soon as he completed the registration, a sum of Rs 1.76 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account.

Wasting no time, Biswas lodged an FIR with Santirbazar police station.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch’s cyber-cell unit and investigation led the cops to a gang of cyber con men already in jail.

The police produced the accused persons at South Tripura district Court with a prayer of four days police remand. The Court, however, granted three days of police remand.