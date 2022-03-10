Guwahati: A police team of the Jorabat Police Outpost have seized two trucks loaded with cattle on Thursday.

As per police sources, the trucks loaded with cattle were intercepted based on a tip-off at the check post in Jorabat.

On Intercepting the trucks, the police found that several bulls were loaded on them.

On asking the occupants of the truck about the documentation, they could not provide any.

It was suspected that the cattle were meant to be smuggled and the cattle along with the trucks were seized by the police.

Three persons including the drivers were also detained for further questing.

Police informed that one truck belonged to Guwahati while one was registered in Sivasagar.

The owners of the truck have been asked to provide valid documents and legal proceedings have been initiated.