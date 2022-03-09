Guwahati: Despite several campaigns and attempts to prevent road accidents in Assam, several fatal accidents are still reported regularly across the state.

On Wednesday, a man was killed while a woman was left injured during a road accident in Pathsala in Bajali.

As per reports, the man was on a cycle and the woman was walking on the side of the road when they were hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle.

The vehicle hit them and escape from the spot before anyone could intercept it.

Also Read: Assam: RPF seizes huge quantity of explosives

The man identified as Nripen Kalita died on the spot right after being mowed by the unknown vehicle while the woman was severely injured.

She was taken for medical attention but her identity is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: ‘Biological weapons developed in Ukraine’: Russia

Police have initiated an investigation to track the speeding vehicle.

It may be mentioned that recently Assam government announced that speed zones and rules will be imposed in Assam to prevent overspeeding of vehicles.

But, the rule is yet to be imposed as there seems to be a lack of a proper mechanism in executing the rules.