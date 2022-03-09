Guwahati: A huge cache of suspected explosives including gelatin sticks and fuse wire were from Lumding railway station.

As per reports, the Railway Protection Force seized at least 580 pieces of gelatin sticks and three coils of fuse wire based on a specific input along with the Railway Police.

A person was also arrested with the seized material.

He was identified as Johanming Thangsang Parate, a resident of Muolhoi in Haflong and was arrested for allegedly being involved in the illegal transportation of the explosive.

The police found 29 packets of explosives wrapped in plastic containing 20 sticks each.

In total there were 580 pieces of gelatin sticks.

The person was accused of carrying the material illegally.

He was carrying the explosives from Shillong to Dimapur.