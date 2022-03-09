The Russian foreign ministry, on Wednesday, claimed that it is in possession of documents that suggest “components of biological weapons being developed” in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry alleged that the United States have been working to develop bio-weapons in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry further asked the United States to explain its “biological programme” in Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry said that Ukraine and the United States violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

Spokesman of Russia’s foreign ministry – Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian biological laboratories conducted research and development of biological weapons near Russia.

Earlier, the Russian military claimed that it uncovered at least 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological defence, said that the laboratories were reportedly involved in biological weapons production.

“The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly drawn attention to the military biological programs that are being implemented by the Pentagon in post-Soviet countries, including on the territory of Ukraine, where a network of more than 30 biological laboratories has been formed, which can be divided into research and sanitary-epidemiological ones,” Kirillov said.

On Tuesday, the United States had admitted that there are biological research facilities in Ukraine, which “Russia wants to seize control of”.

The United States has said that it is working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research materials.