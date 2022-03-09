Global fast-food giants – KFC and Pizza Hut have suspended their businesses in Russia.

This was announced by the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut – Yum Brands Inc.

Yum Brands Inc has announced that it was halting its investments and operations in Russia.

Yum Brands has at least 1000 KFC and 50 Pizza Huts across Russia.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks have also halted their business in Russia.

McDonald’s has said that it has ‘temporarily’ closed down roughly 850 restaurants in Russia.

On the other hand, Starbucks also said its 100 coffee shops would shut.

Earlier, Coca-Cola also suspended its operations in Russia.

Meanwhile, Universal music group has also announced its decision to suspend business in Russia.

Universal music group said that it would suspend all operations in Russia and close its offices.

L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company, will also shut its stores in Russia.