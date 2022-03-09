Ukraine and Russia have reportedly agreed on a day-long evacuation and humanitarian corridor on Wednesday.

This was informed by an official of the Ukrainian government.

A temporary ceasefire was necessitated to evacuate civilians through humanitarian corridors.

Ukraine is expecting temporary ceasefire to evacuate civilians from 10 cities on Wednesday.

The routes include Enerhodar and Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, from Sumy to Poltava, from Izium to Lozova, from Volnovakha to Pokrovsk, from Vorzel, Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel to Kyiv.

Some of the cities like: Mariupol, Sumy, Bucha and Hostomel are witnessing heavy fighting over the past week, leaving many in these cities in dire need of evacuation and humanitarian assistance.

Mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov announced that the ceasefire began at 9 am (Ukraine time) to evacuate civilians from the city and its neighboring villages to Zaporizhzhia, as well as to deliver food and medicine to civilians.

Ukraine will on Wednesday try to evacuate civilians through six “humanitarian corridors”, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.