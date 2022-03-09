Foreigners, who have joined the fight against Russia in Ukraine, will be eligible to acquire Ukrainian citizenship.

This was informed by first deputy interior minister of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin on Wednesday.

“Foreign volunteers will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they want to,” Ukraine’s first deputy interior minister Yevhen Yenin said.

Notably, over 20,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine against Russia in the ongoing war.

Over 3000 volunteers to have picked up arms against Russia for Ukraine are citizens of the United States.

Ukraine had announced the formation of an “International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine” for foreign volunteers to help the country in the war against Russia.

Ukraine have been urging foreign volunteers arrive in the country to assist is the fight against the Russian invading forces.