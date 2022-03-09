President of Ukraine – Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is no longer pressing for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Zelensky said that he has “cooled down regarding the question of a NATO membership for his country”.

“I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that… NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a televised interview.

“The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine did not want to be a “country that is begging something on its knees” and he “did not want to be that President”.

Ukraine seeking membership in the NATO was the key reason for which Russia invaded Ukraine.

Zelensky further said that he is ready to discuss the status of two breakaway pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lughansk.

Before the war in Ukraine began, Russia had recognised the provinces of Donetsk and Lughansk as independent republics.