The body of Indian student Naveen SG, who was killed in a missile strike by Russian forces on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, has been located.

This was informed by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the body of 21-year-old Naveen will be brought to India after the intense shelling by Russian forces on Kharkiv ceases.

“The body (of Naveen) has been located and is currently kept in a mortuary,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

The CM also informed that the body of Naveen has been embalmed.

“The Indian embassy is in touch with the officials of the mortuary where Naveen’s body is being kept,” the Karnataka chief minister added.

On March 1, Naveen SG, hailing from Karnataka, was killed during heavy artillery shelling and missile strikes by Russian forces.