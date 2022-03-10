A Russian airstrike totally destroyed a maternity hospital on Wednesday afternoon in the port city of Mariupol. About 17 people, including few infants, were reportedly injured in the air-attack.

Reacting to the airstrikes, Ukraine President Zelinskyy tweeted, “Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

People in Mariupol said the ground shook more than a mile away when the maternity hospital complex was hit by the Russian aerial attacks.

Also Read: Ukraine-Russia war: No longer interested in NATO membership, says Zelensky

Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, including pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.