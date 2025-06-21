Agartala: Tripura Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old youth near Dharmanagar railway station in North District and seized heroin worth approximately Rs 5.5 lakh.

According to police, the accused, identified as Salman Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Bhagyapur Gram Panchayat, was intercepted following a specific tip-off received around 11 AM.

A team led by SDPO B. Zorinpuia and Officer-in-Charge Smriti Kanta Bardhan conducted the operation near the railway premises under the jurisdiction of Dharmanagar Municipal Council.

During the search, five soap boxes containing heroin were recovered from Hossain’s backpack. The total weight of the seized narcotic was around 55 grams.

Soon after the seizure, senior officials including the Deputy Collector Magistrate (DCM) and a forensic team reached the location to assist with documentation and preliminary investigation.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.