Agartala: Middle-aged Kolaha Reang, a resident of remote Sarkipara village of Teliamura Subdivision under Khowai district of Tripura never thought he would ever get the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister of the country.

Based out of an obscure hilly village that is hardly linked with mainstream development had been electrified recently with solar power plants which paved the way for his personal interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on the concluding day of Bijli Mahotsav.

Inequitable development and apathy from the end of government were the key highlights of Reang’s story. He explained how for ten long years his village was kind of eliminated from the electricity map of the state due to critical geographical terrain. However, thanks to the state government’s push for electrification through a solar power plant.

During his conversation with Prime Minister Rang revealed that before electricity reached his village, the villagers had to travel 20 kilometres to collect Kerosene to light up lanterns at night. As crisis gripped markets, they had to spend extra money to keep the village awake at night times.

Even to charge mobile phones, they had to travel a long distance to find an electrified village. PM Modi, in his response, made Reang aware of the Central government’s educational channels to teach students in far-flung areas using television as a medium.

“In these channels lessons are taught by the best teachers in whichever language the students are comfortable with. I hope you will enlighten your villagers about the channels and make scope for your village children to get education through this medium”, said PM Modi.

Reang said he will certainly talk with villagers in this regard. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma who also holds the power portfolio was also present at the event in the Khowai district.

Besides, Power Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey, Khowai District Magistrate LT Darlong, State Sports Council Amit Rakshit, Khowai District President Jaydeb Debbarma along with officials of the Electricity Department and other departments were present.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also attended the virtual address of PM Modi through video conferencing.