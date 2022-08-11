AGARTALA: Tripura government has signed an agreement with Patanjali Foods Limited for palm oil plantations in the state.

The palm oil cultivation in Tripura would be done under the National Mission on Edible Oil.

Palm oil cultivation in Tripura will be carried out at a commercial scale, informed Tripura agriculture minister Pranajit Singharoy.

He said that the Patanjali group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote palm oil cultivation in Tripura.

The Tripura agriculture minister further informed that Patanjali will also set up a factory in the state to extract oil from palms.

The Tripura government has already allotted Khowai, West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati and South Tripura districts for palm oil cultivations.

“We had called for an expression of interest detailing the scope of work and our mission statement. Several organisations have participated in the bid but Patanjali Foods Ltd fulfilled all the criteria and agreed to the conditions set out by the departments,” the Tripura minister stated.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department – Dr Phani Bhusan Jamatia, Joint Director – Santanu Debbarma, Joint Director – Hirendra Deb Barma and Head of North East, Oil Palm, Patanjali Foods Limited – S Bhattacharjee.