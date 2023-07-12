Agartala: Tripura government is mulling to make a regulation on fees and donations in private schools across the state, said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The Chief Minister shared the information during the third day of the budget session in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister who also holds the education portfolio, affirmed that the government intends to establish a committee to address these concerns.

Also Read: Assam: Worsening flood situation hits Lakhimpur, over 60,000 people affected

“The objective is to ensure that the fees charged by private schools are reasonable and within the reach of parents”, he said.

The CM added, ” Additionally, the government is actively monitoring the issue of donations in schools.”

Also Read: Manipur: MLAs urge Centre to replace Assam Rifles for peace restoration

He added, “However, it is acknowledged that public and private schools cannot be equated in this matter.”

“The state government is currently exploring the possibility of introducing regulations specifically tailored for private schools”, said Manik Saha.