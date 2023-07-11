Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura seized a sizable amount of allegedly smuggled gold along the India-Bangladesh International border.

The BSF received specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of gold within the area of responsibility of the 69 Battalion BSF at BOP B N Das Para in the South District.

Promptly acting on the information, BSF troops were alerted and deployed at the location.

Carrying out a special operation, they recovered four packets suspected to be gold biscuits.

The seized gold weighs approximately 1,165 grams and 705 milligrams, with an estimated value of Rs 70,44,325.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated.