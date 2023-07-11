Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha the government has seized illegal drugs worth over Rs 101.66 crores in the past three years.

More than 2,000 individuals involved in the buying and selling of drugs have been apprehended, he said.

CM Saha said the Tripura government has taken a number of steps to strengthen the fight against narcotics.

“We have requested the establishment of a branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Agartala. They are also considering the purchase of a full-body scanner to detect drugs in vehicles used for transporting narcotics.

“In response to the rise in drug-related crimes, the Tripura Crime Branch has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover drug networks, financiers, and interstate connections. The state government is determined to identify the sources of illegal drugs and take decisive action against them,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister further said that regular operations to destroy cannabis plants are underway. He also said that security forces personnel are receiving specialized training at the KTDS Police Training Academy in Narsingar to enhance their effectiveness in investigating drug-related cases.

He said the concerted efforts of the Tripura government reflect their commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the state.

“By strengthening law enforcement, increasing awareness, and seeking assistance from the Central Government, we aim to create a drug-free Tripura,” he added.