AGARTALA: Activities related to import and export of goods between Tripura and Bangladesh increased after the BJP came to power in the Northeast state.

This was claimed by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

Tripura CM Manik Saha made this statement while speaking at an event.

He said that improvement in connectivity across Northeast has not only spurred industrial development but also strengthened trade relations between Tripura and Bangladesh.

“Trade between Tripura and Bangladesh has witnessed a substantial increase. In the fiscal year 2017-2018, the trade amount stood at Rs 390.68 crore, which has risen to Rs 758.9 crore in 2022-23,” CM Manik Saha said.

He added: “This reflects the significant development taking place in Tripura. Additionally, we have exported goods worth Rs 121.37 crore to Bangladesh this year.”

Highlighting the “transformative impact” of the Maitri Setu at Sabroom in South district of Tripura, the chief minister emphasized on its role as a gateway to Southeast Asia, fundamentally altering the landscape of Tripura and the Northeast region.

The bridge’s operational functionality is expected to reduce the prices of goods in villages and create employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the Tripura chief minister underscored that the present government in the state is committed to the development of the tribal population in the state.

The rising trade between Tripura and Bangladesh not only signifies the economic progress of the region but also highlights the positive outcomes of enhanced connectivity and collaborative efforts between the two neighbouring entities, the Tripura CM said.

The significant increase in trade volume is indicative of the ongoing development in Tripura and the potential for further growth in the future, he added.