Agartala: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Chairman of Tipra Motha and Royal Scion, declared that the party would initiate a movement for the establishment of ‘Greater Tipraland’ starting on July 8 at Madhab Bari in the West District of Tripura.

Pradyot mentioned that two days ago when TIPRA Motha leaders met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they presented their demand for Greater Tipraland.

He emphasized that the party would not repeat the same mistakes as IPFT did in 2018, disregarding the core demands and issues of the tribal community.

Pradyot stated that if they were to join the government without fulfilling their demands, there would be no guarantee that their demands would be met in the future.

Pradyot expressed his commitment to the people and his refusal to betray them for personal gain.

Pradyot announced that the party would commence its movement to exert pressure on the government from July 8.

The initial phase of the movement would take place at Madhab Bari, focusing on the demand for Greater Tipraland.

Pradyot stressed the importance of peaceful protests and non-violence but emphasized the need to agitate for their demands.

Furthermore, Pradyot appealed to everyone to peacefully participate in the movement for Greater Tipraland at the district and block levels.

He emphasized the importance of continuous pressure on the government, both within and outside the Assembly, to achieve its objectives.