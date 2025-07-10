Agartala: A six-year-old girl died and three others were hospitalised after consuming a poisonous substance in Naising Para, under Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura district, on Wednesday.

According to local sources, the girl, identified as Rungnatin Reang, had returned home from school and was playing with other children when a neighbourhood boy unknowingly gave her a toxic liquid, mistaking it for juice. Soon after consuming the substance, she collapsed. Two other children who also ingested the liquid fell ill.

A 30-year-old woman from the area, while trying to identify the liquid, reportedly tasted a small amount and also lost consciousness.

All four individuals were initially taken to Kanchanpur Hospital. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were referred to Dharmanagar District Hospital for further treatment.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the girl was brought dead. “One child is in critical condition. The other child and the woman are currently stable,” a doctor said.

