Agartala: In a decisive move aimed at alleviating persistent traffic congestion, Agartala Municipal Corporation in Agartala, Tripura has announced a comprehensive strategy to keep the city streets flowing smoothly.

Mayor Dipak Majumdar shared the ambitious plan during a crucial conference hall meeting held today at AMC.

The mayor revealed that the city had been grappling with traffic issues, prompting a series of discussions, including the latest one convened at the behest of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, the mayor mentioned that the new measures were part of a broader effort to address the challenges posed by increasing traffic in the area.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that a special evacuation drive would be initiated in the AMC area starting Monday. This operation follows the successful implementation of various measures undertaken prior to the Durga Puja festival.

Among the decisions made during the meeting, Mayor Dipak Majumdar highlighted that those operating businesses without a proper vendor license within the corporation area must vacate the premises within the next two days. Failure to comply with this directive will result in the commencement of an eviction drive from Monday onwards.

Additionally, the mayor underscored that stringent actions would be taken against vehicles parked in designated no-parking zones across various parts of the city. These decisions, collectively part of a broader traffic management plan, are set to be implemented in the next two days.