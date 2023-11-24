AGARTALA: The BJP-led Tripura government has ensured that due respect is being given to the Manikya dynasty.

This was claimed by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

The Tripura chief minister said that the BJP-led government in the state has been giving due respect to the Manikya dynasty for its contribution towards overall development of the state over the years.

It may be mentioned here that the Manikya dynasty had ruled over the Tripura region as an independent kingdom for over 500 years before joining India.

As many as 183 kings of the Manikya dynasty had ruled the Tripura for over 500 years and Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya is considered to be the architect of modern Tripura as he focused on education and infrastructure.

Also read: Tripura: CPI (M) “declares” BJP’s reign nearing end

“The Manikya dynasty kings weren’t given due respect earlier. Now, we are ensuring that these kings receive the recognition and respect that they deserve,” the Tripura CM said.

He added: “We are working according to the vision of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya.”

The Tripura chief minister made this statement after unveiling a statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya in front of MBB University on Friday (November 24).

The airport in Agartala city of Tripura was renamed as Maharaja Bir Bikram airport after the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur, the last king of Tripura, was the architect and founder of MBB College which was affiliated to University of Calcutta in 1947.