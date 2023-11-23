Agartala: Jitendra Chaudhury, the secretary of the Tripura CPI (M) state committee, asserted today that the ruling BJP acknowledges that their time in power is coming to an end.

He urged the public to actively participate in removing the BJP from both the state and the Centre.

On Thursday, seven organizations, including the Tripura Scheduled Caste Coordination Society and the Khet Mazdoor Union, organized a campaign at Raj Bhavan with 17 points of demand.

The procession traversed Agartala and reached the Circuit House, where the police halted the march.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhuri, who is also an MLA, criticized the BJP government at both the Centre and state.

He highlighted issues such as working-class individuals not receiving their wages, employees and police personnel not getting their dues, tribals facing food shortages, and alleged financial mismanagement by leaders.

Chaudhury expressed concern about the desperate situations some Tripura residents are facing, stating, “The people of Tripura are now witnessing mothers selling their children, resorting to self-harm by consuming poison due to a lack of food for their children. Meanwhile, the chief minister and his council of ministers are spending money extravagantly, as if it were their personal wealth.”

He accused the BJP in the state of attempting to stir religious conflict, particularly with Christians, for political purposes. Chaudhury also highlighted the lack of good governance, citing issues such as hospitals without medicine or doctors.