Agartala: The leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, are anticipated to make a visit to Tripura in December.

Szarita Laitphlang, the AICC in-charge for Tripura, disclosed this information during a press briefing, noting that the visit is scheduled shortly after the announcement of the results in the five states.

Laitphlang shared insights gathered from a recent Mahila Congress meeting, stressing the importance of transforming the Mahila Congress into a prominent organisation and enhancing its role. She underscored the challenging conditions faced by women across the nation and outlined the agenda for empowering women.

In addition, she informed reporters that the visit by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi aims to address the issues confronted by the people of Tripura. Various events have been planned during their December visit, offering an opportunity for AICC leaders to gain awareness of local challenges.

“Given the ongoing election processes in five states, leaders are currently preoccupied. The final date for Rahul and Priyanka’s program will be determined after the election results are declared. Their primary goal is to fortify community ties and comprehend the hardships faced by the people. They will visit on separate dates, and we are in close coordination with their office,” she added.