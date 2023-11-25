Guwahati: Two cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) reportedly surrendered before the police in Charaideo, Assam.

As per reports, the cadres were identified as Nayan Patmaut alias Bikash Axom and Deepak Hatibarua alias Dibya Axom.

They further handed over two grenades and two 9mm pistols, accompanied by 25 live rounds to the police in Sonari.

Earlier this week, a suspected cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was arrested by the police in Tinsukia, Assam.

As per reports, the cadre was arrested in connection with a grenade lobbing incident in Dirak that took place on Wednesday evening.

The reports stated that the person detained is an active ULFA-I cadre.

He has been identified as Achyutanand Neog alias Niloy Asom.

He is among the prime suspect in the explosion that took place in Dirak.

As per police, the accused had joined the ULFA-I in 2022 with his wife who still is in an ULFA-I camp.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday evening, two suspected ULFA-I militants lobbed a grenade at an army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia district, upper Assam.

The grenade exploded in front of the 19 Grenadiers gate at Dirak gate at around 7:40 PM.

No casualties were reported during the incident.